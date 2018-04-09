Northeastern teams up with U.S. Army Research Lab

BOSTON (WHDH) — Northeastern University announced Monday it will be teaming up with the U.S. Army Research Lab.

The university and research lab will work together to create new technology for soldiers and their battlefield capabilities. Lawmakers who attended the announcement said this is important both for the military and for Massachusetts.

“Many people don’t appreciate what an important role Massachusetts, this part of the country, plays in ensuring that our soldiers, Marines, airmen, seamen, have the latest technology,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.).

The lab research will help improve strategies and technology for defense and homeland security.

