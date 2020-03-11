Northeastern transitioning to online learning as coronavirus continues to spread

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University announced Wednesday that it will be transitioning to online and remote learning at its Boston campus in an effort to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Thursday morning, the university will no longer hold in-person classes and learning sessions, President Joseph E. Aoun wrote in a letter to the Northeastern community.

“We arrived at this decision carefully and thoughtfully, not precipitously. We are seeking to preserve the essence of a Northeastern education, including current co-op placements—while also taking prudent steps to reduce the risk of infection within our community,” Aoun wrote.

Aoun noted that Northeastern has no evidence that the coronavirus has infected a member of the university’s community.

Students are not being asked to move out of residence halls at this time. Students may leave if they want but Aoun said that Northeastern is “committed to maintaining continuity of campus life for those who elect to stay.”

Aoun urged all students and staffers to focus on prevention and to take all practical steps to minimize the risk of infection and community transmission.

