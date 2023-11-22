BOSTON (WHDH) - An admissions counselor from Northeastern University recently appeared in federal court after his arrest on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced.

Beau Christopher Benson, 35, was arrested on Tuesday. In an announcement Wednesday, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said Benson was charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

Citing charging documents, the US Attorney’s office said law enforcement was notified in April of this year “that Benson allegedly participated in Zoom video chat rooms used to share and view (child sexual abuse material).”

“It is alleged that Benson recorded his participation in the chat rooms and saved the recordings – which featured videos of CSAM and conversations between Benson and others about the CSAM – to his social media account,” officials said.

Officials continued, saying investigators found approximately 15 video files depicting child sexual abuse material in Benson’s Dropbox account.

“It is further alleged that a cybertip identified Benson as an online user who had uploaded two files containing CSAM to a Dropbox account,” the US Attorney’s office said. “Specifically, the files allegedly depicted children who appear to be approximately two to four years old.”

Benson initially appeared in court on Tuesday. Back in court for a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon, a judge said he could not immediately rule on the question of whether to release Benson. The judge instead opted to hold Benson through at least Monday.

In court, it was revealed Benson’s most recent role with Northeastern was as the director of global enrollment

Contacted following the announcement of charges from the US Attorney’s office, Northeastern spokesperson Renata Nyul said “the university does not comment on personnel matters” but added “we can confirm that Mr. Benson has been suspended indefinitely.”

Benson was seen shaking and crying during his latest court appearance and at one point told the judge “I am a good person.”

