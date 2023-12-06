BOSTON (WHDH) - The Northeastern University community is mourning after a student died due to bacterial meningitis, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Shane McCarthy,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson continued, saying McCarthy “was a wonderful student and friend to many.”

“All close contacts as determined by the Boston Public Health Commission were treated as a precaution,” the spokesperson said.

David De Cremer, the dean and professor of management at D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern, separately addressed McCarthy’s death on Wednesday in a message to the school community.

He said McCarthy was a second-year student from Greenfield studying business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurial start-ups.

De Creamer said McCarthy was “an outstanding student” who was consistently named to the Dean’s List at Northeastern and who was scheduled to graduate in May, 2026.

Outside the classroom, De Creamer said McCarthy played soccer and competitive ultimate frisbee. He also competed on the Northeastern Downhillers ski team.

“All of us at Northeastern mourn this terrible loss,” De Creamer said. “Shane will be missed dearly.”

