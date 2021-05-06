Northeastern University grads participate in unique ceremony this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some pomp and circumstance during graduation week at Northeastern University has graduates taking part in a creative processional through campus.

This graduation week is unlike any other in the school’s history. The graduates have the opportunity to participate in 21 stops across campus from music in the quad to walking across a big 2021 bridge.

University President Joseph E. Aoun said this is a way to recognize the hard work from students during the pandemic.

“It’s a big day, we made it,” he said. “I want to thank the students, city and state. They allowed us to open in a safe and good way.

The students signed up in groups of 30 and they are space out and masked up.

Last year, the university canceled ts in-person ceremony. Those 2020 grads were given the chance to participate in this special experience as well.

“It is awkward because we are still wearing masks, but we are happy with our friends,” one grad said.

