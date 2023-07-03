BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University researchers are helping to develop a revolutionary robot design that could someday help astronauts explore space.

The researchers are teaming up with Cal Tech to design a robot called M4 in a project that is funded by NASA.

The M4 is a new shapeshifting robot that can drive, flip, fly, and may someday end up in space.

It has 8 different ways of moving, from crawling to taking flight.

Northeastern Assistant Professor Alireza Ramwzani said the project was partly inspired by studying the way animals move and that the M4 can be useful both here on Earth and in outer space. Researchers are working on a way to equip the M4 with the latest AI tech.

“We can find many robotic applications from space to package delivery,” he said.

