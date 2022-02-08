BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is lifting most of its COVID-19 restrictions amid a drop in new virus cases in Massachusetts and across the United States, officials announced Tuesday.

“Northeastern is a fully vaccinated community with a booster requirement. Given the effectiveness of the vaccines, and the significant reduction in cases across North America, we are pleased to announce the lifting of restrictions across all of our North American campuses,” the university wrote in a letter to the school community.

Events and gatherings will return to being in-person and all non-Northeastern guests will again be allowed in residence halls starting on Feb. 9, as long as they comply with the university’s vaccination and masking requirements, according to officials.

Restrictions on university-sponsored travel have also been lifted.

Requirements for masking indoors and weekly asymptomatic testing will remain in place until further notice but officials noted that the measures are being evaluated.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor developments and be prepared to pivot as needed to protect our community, the university added. “We thank you for your continued understanding and flexibility as we navigate the shifting landscape of COVID-19.”

