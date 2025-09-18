BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University men’s hockey is welcoming a new teammate!

The Huskies held a special signing ceremony for 11-year-old Mack Welby with the help of Team IMPACT, A Boston-based nonprofit that connects children living with disabilities or illnesses with athletic teams across the country.

Mack, who is living with cerebal palsy, is now a member of the squad.

“Really excited to welcome Mack to our team, our family,” said Head Coach Jerry Keefe at the signing. “We know how much he loves the game.”

“Thank you for welcoming me to the team. I really appreciate it and I promise to not let you down,” Mack said.

Mack will attend practices, games, and other events throughout the season to grow close with the team. His parents said they are thrilled their son is able to have this opportunity.

“He loves hockey so much and he just wants to grow that connection with the team and this gives him the opportunity to do that,” said Kerri Monihan, Mack’s mother. “He has a heart of gold, he’s funny, so i hope those kids appreciate him and I know that he will appreciate this opportunity.”

Mack’s father praised the work that Team IMPACT does.

“Nothing short of spectacular since we started, so helpful,” said Kevin Welby. “They matched Mack up, it was a process of finding what Mack likes, what sports and what would be a good fit, they came up with this and it’s perfect. Northeastern Men’s Hockey Team and now he’s a Husky!”

The team captain said having Mack as a member is special.

“It is a privilege to have a kid like this around our locker room. Like coach said, welcome to the family and every moment that we share from here on out, he’s apart of it,” said Vinny Borgesi, the team captain.

After signing the dotted line, Mack said he is ready to make his mark on the team.

“The signing, meeting the team, it is better than anything I could ask for,” Mack said.

Team IMPACT has made 4,000 matches since 2011.

