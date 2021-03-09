Northeastern University planning for ‘normal’ fall semester

BOSTON (WHDH) - After spending the last year coping with the coronavirus pandemic, Northeastern University on Tuesday announced plans that envision a return to “normal” come the fall semester.

“While COVID-19 will not be eliminated, the vast majority of scientific forecasts anticipate that the virus will be well under control by September,” David Madigan, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in a letter to the school community. “This includes the likelihood of widespread vaccination and the resumption of on-site K-12 education.”

Madigan says the university wanted to make the announcement well in advance of fall so students and their families can plan accordingly.

Some safety precautions will likely remain in effect at the university, including the use of face coverings and “some degree” of viral testing, according to Madigan.

“We want to be clear that we expect a ‘normal’ fall semester to commence on the first week in September,” Madigan added.

Even though the university was able to develop an array of innovations to make the most out of the past 12 months, Madigan noted that the past year has “reinforced the importance of our physical campuses for teaching, learning, research, and work.”

Madigan says the school community will be made aware of any shift in planning for the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)