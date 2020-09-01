BOSTON (WHDH) - When the family dog of a Northeastern University student locked itself inside an idling car on Saturday, one police officer came up with a creative way to get it out.

The incoming student’s mother approached members of the university police department and stated that their miniature poodle Linus had stepped on the automatic lock button and locked her out of the car.

They tried to entice Linus to come to the window but without any luck, they called a tow company to unlock the car.

Officer Armando Soto arrived at the scene and retrieved a snack bar from his bike saddlebag and tempted Linus with it.

Linus soon came up to the window and stepped on the unlock button.

The tow truck was then canceled and Linus was rescued.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)