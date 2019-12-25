Northeastern University restricting access to garage after Christmas Day tragedy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University will be increasing security and restricting pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the Renaissance Park Garage after a woman and two young children were found dead nearby on Christmas Day.

On the heels of an incident that local authorities are calling a “tragedy,” the university said it was indefinitely blocking both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the garage.

“This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented,” the statement read. “In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security staffing in place to monitor the Renaissance Park Garage.”

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death.

In its statement, the university noted that additional security staffing was implemented this fall to patrol three multi-level parking facilities on its Boston campus, including the Renaissance Park Garage.

