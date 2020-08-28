Northeastern University says it will suspend students who attend or host unsafe parties

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University announced Friday that it plans to suspend any student who attends or hosts unsafe parties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students who host or attend unsafe gatherings, socials, or parties on or off-campus will be suspended, Madeleine Estabrook, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, said in a letter to the university community.

Student organizations, club sports, or teams that host large gatherings will also be subject to discipline.

“In order to promptly and efficiently address alleged violations of COVID-19 protocols and requirements, a special COVID-19 disciplinary process has been put into place,” Estabrook said. “Disciplinary processes will be expedited so that Northeastern can move swiftly to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

Disciplinary measures include suspension or expulsion, depending on the circumstances and egregiousness of the violation.

Students who are removed from campus will not receive a tuition or room and board refund.

“Each of us has a responsibility to Protect the Pack with our individual actions and by creating a community of care,” Estabrook added. “If you observe someone you believe is a member of the Northeastern University community not wearing a face covering or respecting physical distancing, say something!”

Boston University announced nearly identical measures early this week.

