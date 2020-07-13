Northeastern University says it will test all students, faculty, staff for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University says it will test all students, faculty, and staff for coronavirus as the school begins a phased reopening ahead of the fall semester.

“This testing is for everyone. The goal here is to keep fully on top of what’s happening on campus,” David Luzzi, senior vice provost for research and vice president of Northeastern’s Innovation Campus, said in a post on the university’s website.

The free testing is slated to take place at the Cabot Physical Education Center and all participants will swab their own nostrils with an anterior nasal swab in an effort to reduce the risk of infection for healthcare providers.

Students who test positive for the virus will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and be placed in single-occupancy isolation rooms on campus with a private bathroom and food delivery assistance.

Everyone returning to campus will be required to take a test.

