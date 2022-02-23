BOSTON (WHDH) - A local student represented Northeastern University on Jeopardy! during the popular game show’s recent College Championship.

Liz Feltner is a senior majoring in political science and business administration at Northeastern.

She placed in third during the championship match and won $50,000.

Jaskaran Singh, who studies at the University of Texas at Austin, was named the winner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)