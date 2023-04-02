BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern University student is fighting for her life Monday after falling from a second-floor window in Boston on Saturday.

Officers responding to a 7:30 p.m. report of a woman who fell from a home at the intersection of Judge and Iroquois streets found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The woman was rushed to a local hospital.

Students say the woman, a second-year student, fell while a group at the house were taking photos before a formal event.

“There were people up there who were crying and one of my friends was on the phone with the police,” one student told 7NEWS.

Neighbors say lots of students live in this area of Mission Hill and this is the second time an incident like this has happened in their neighborhood.

“On this street, someone fell out the window and they ended up being okay,” said neighbor Billy Garcia. “We are really worried about keeping our windows shut and stuff and being really careful in the house, because sometimes the screen makes it seem like you might be okay, but if you have a false sense of security, you might be less careful.”

Everyone in the area is now hoping the accident brings attention to building safety.

“Just the fact that Boston housing so much of it is so old and students have to pay rent and so have to live in places like this that they don’t have control over,” another neighbor added. “So something for landlords to keep in mind I guess.

Northeastern officials called the incident a “tragic accident.” Now students are praying the woman will pull through.

“It’s crazy how something like this can just happen at an instant,” a student said. “I’m just praying for her and her family.”

Police are still investigating what led up to the fall, but they say there doesn’t appear to be any foul play.

