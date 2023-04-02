BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern University student was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after falling from a second-floor window in Boston.

Officers responding to a 7:30 p.m. report of a woman who fell from a home at the intersection of Judge and Iroquois streets found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Neighbors say there was a party going on at the time of the incident.

In a statement, a school spokeswoman said, “We can confirm that a Northeastern student was involved in what appears to be a tragic accident Saturday evening. We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student’s current condition. Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.” 

No additional information was immediately available.

