LONDON (WHDH) – A pair of Northeastern University students saved a bus driver who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel on the London campus Sunday.

The school said the driver suffered a medical emergency while transporting students from Heathrow Airport to its London campus. Two students and a staff member then got control of the charter bus and stopped it safely. They performed CPR on the driver but were unable to revive him.

“Our heart goes out to the driver’s loved ones and we are saddened by their loss,” Northeastern University said in a statement in part. “We thank our brave students and staff member for their heroic actions and we are relieved that they were able to bring the vehicle to safety and prevent any serious injuries.”

