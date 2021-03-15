Northeastern University to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University on Monday announced a plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park this spring.

Physically-distanced graduates will sit in the park’s outfield and select seating areas both on and near the field, according to the university.

To comply with state-mandated gathering limits, the university says that about 4,000 graduating seniors will divide into two groups for morning and afternoon ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.

“After all that our students have achieved to reach this milestone, we can’t wait to create a commencement experience they will never forget,” Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern, said in a statement. “I congratulate all Class of 2021 graduates on their remarkable accomplishments—inside the classroom and around the world—and I can’t wait to celebrate with you on May 8.”

The announcement comes as vaccinations continue to steadily increase across the country and in Massachusetts, and as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

The 2021 graduating class includes students from all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries.

