Northeastern University to hold virtual graduation ceremony in wake of coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern Unversity has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation ceremony and will hold a “virtual” version of the event in wake of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to students, staff members, and alumni, Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun announced that the school’s 118th commencement will be an “interactive virtual ceremony.” It’s slated to be held on May 1.

“Consistent with the university’s rich tradition, we will feature an inspiring address from a pioneering individual who has expanded the frontiers of human knowledge, possibility, and achievement,” Aoun wrote. “And we also plan to offer new opportunities for interconnecting the Northeastern family in ways that further enrich this virtual event.”

Aoun also said that the university will extend the graduation celebration by scheduling special gatherings for graduates and their families in communities around the world when face-to-face meetings can safely be held again.

“Let us remember that Northeastern is about the experience without boundaries. As such, honoring the impact of our community is not bounded by time or place,” Aoun said in conclusion. “As this graduation year, 2020, marches on—we will celebrate the remarkable achievements of Northeastern graduates, past and present, every day.”

Northeastern announced earlier this month that it would be transitioning to online and remote learning at its Boston campus in an effort to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)