BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University announced Tuesday that all students returning to campus in the fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes.

The university added that they will require proof that the student has been fully vaccinated, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

International students and others who cannot get vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall will receive assistance from the university.

This announcement comes as the university advances its plan for a return to full-time, in-person learning in September.

“What we’ve learned over the pandemic period is the power of human interaction and the power of teaching and learning in the classroom, is something we want to enhance and build upon moving forward,” said Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern. “We expect to be back fully in-person at regular occupancy, including fully in-person teaching, and normal occupancy in residence halls and dining facilities.”

Massachusetts residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning on April 19.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that all states must follow the same eligibility deadline that the Bay State plans to put into place.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)