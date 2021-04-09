Students, faculty and staff at Northern Essex Community College can now get vaccinated on campus thanks to a new clinic operated by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

GLFHC opened a vaccine clinic on the college’s Lawrence Campus on Thursday, the fourth site it operates alongside others in Methuen, Haverhill and elsewhere in Lawrence.

The NECC clinic will be able to vaccinate more than 200 people per day to start and will then ramp up its capacity, and the college and health center plan to work together to reach staff and students as eligibility expands to the general public on April 19.

The school’s community can pre-register for vaccine appointments online, and health center workers will also alert participants if any surplus doses are available at the end of a day.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our health center to expand our COVID vaccine outreach through another collaboration with our educational partner Northern Essex Community College, ensuring that we provide the vaccine to as many people as possible in Lawrence and surrounding communities,” GLFHC President John Silva said in a statement.

