BOSTON (WHDH) - A strong solar storm triggered a rare alert from the National Weather Service and delivered a dazzling display of auroras over New England and beyond Thursday night.

In Methuen, Wrentham, Plymouth and many other communities, 7NEWS viewers documented the pink, purple, and green lights glowing in the night sky.

Though the northern lights were particularly vibrant between roughly 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., they ebbed and flowed over several hours, with more sightings reported later in the evening.

Experts at the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe solar storm watch on Wednesday after a burst of charged particles known as a coronal mass ejection erupted from the sun on Tuesday.

The particles arrived at Earth late Thursday morning, triggering a warning from the space weather prediction center.

Space weather experts grade solar storm severity on a scale between G1 and G5. Thursday’s event amounted to a G4 storm and made aurora visible as far south as the Kansas-Nebraska border.

While the northern lights delighted onlookers, experts warned a solar storm of this magnitude could cause problems for certain technology.

The space weather prediction center said officials notified infrastructure operators and authorities “to take action and mitigate any possible impacts…”

Thursday’s storm marked at least the second time this year that the northern lights have been visible throughout New England, following another event in May.

Though some onlookers reported more vivid colors from this solar storm, the May event technically ranked as a more intense G5 storm, according to the space weather prediction center.

