(WHDH) — People in parts of New England will be able to catch a peek of the northern lights this weekend.

The aurora borealis is expected to light up the sky in parts of Vermont and Maine Saturday and Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Those in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and New York may also be able to see the light show.

Experts say the best time to see the lights is a couple hours before or after midnight with a clear, dark sky.

