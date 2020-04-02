Northern Maine woman delivers groceries to the elderly by sleigh

A musher in Northern Maine is using her talents to get supplies and groceries to the elderly during these challenging times.

Three weeks ago Hannah Lucas began delivering groceries and medical supplies by sleigh to the most vulnerable in her community.

Lucas, 22, said she got the idea after seeing so many older customers at the grocery store she works in.

Her venture has her dogs traveling 50 to 70 miles a day on sled.

“We hit the grocery store first and pick up everything that we need, just so we have all of that already and don’t have to go back to the store. And then we just make stops along the way, giving the dogs breaks in between,” Lucas told 7News.

“They’re really conditioned dogs. They’re used to having about 300 lbs. total on the sleigh so the bag of groceries don’t really compare to the bags of sand I use to train them before the racing season starts,” Lucas said.

Lucas said she never saw herself doing something like this, but hopes she can do her part as long as possible and as long as there is still snow on the ground.

The gratitude she receives from her customers is noticed.

“They’re really thankful and they’re so excited to see me and the dogs whenever I show up with the groceries.”

