April is normally on the slow side at the Vermont Country Store, but people intent on some solar gazing have been streaming in and out, and that’s good news for business.

Melissa Scudder, retail manager of the store, is seeing fewer ski pants on the shoppers and more people on their way north to the “path of totality” in the Stowe area.

Greg Reinhart and his son Avery came to Vermont from Texas, calling this father/son excursion a “planetary event”.

The total economic impact of this solar eclipse is expected to be about $6 billion nationwide.

In Vermont, the boost is an estimated $233 million. Analysts said Maine should see $24 million in direct and indirect revenue.

AirBNBs and area hotels are largely booked – and those still with openings Sunday were going for a pretty penny.

“We’ve seen an amazing amount of bookings for just about every city along the path of the eclipse,” said AirDNA Chief Economist Jamie Lane.

The Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, still owned by the large Austrian family made famous in “The Sound of Music” is fully booked, and managers have special events planned including an eclipse viewing party in a beer garden with live music.

“Everyone’s really excited,” said Trapp spokesman Bob Schwartz. “We’re hoping people will come to Vermont for the first time, fall in love with it, then come back.”