JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — Students at the Johnson campus of Northern Vermont University will be studying remotely through the end of the week.

In a Tuesday message to the school community, interim President John Mills said the move to fully remote classes came after two cases of COVID-19 were reported among residential students.

WCAX-TV reports that in addition to fully remote classes, all school athletics and on-campus activities are canceled through the weekend.

Students at Northern Vermont University, which is a part of the Vermont State Colleges student and includes a campus in Lyndonville, are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

State statistics from 14 of the 16 colleges and universities in the state show that 92.3% of students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

