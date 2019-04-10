Northfield, NH police searching for break-in suspect caught on camera

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Northfield, New Hampshire police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a house twice on Tuesday.

Officers investigating a break-in on Bean Hill Road spoke with a homeowner who said they had a surveillance camera recording of a man breaking into their Bear Hill Road house at 2:10 a.m. and then returning at 4:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police believe the suspect may have entered other houses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-286-8982.

