Norton barber wants second man arrested following unprovoked attack for his backpack

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norton barber is happy he escaped an unprovoked brawl between two men on Thursday, but really wants his backpack returned and the second person arrested.

Robbie Pacitti opened his business in March and had to shut down his business two weeks later due to the pandemic. But on Thursday he says two men attacked him while he was leaving his shop.

Pacitti described one of the victims approaching him at night as he closed up the shop and walked to his vehicle.

“He had a bat and glove in one hand, a full ski mask on, and as he approached me he said he was looking for Plain Ridge Casino. I thought that was awkward,” he said.

Seconds later a fight ensued and another man got involved. Pacitti was knocked to the ground and kicked. He lost his backpack in the scuffle and the two got away with it.

“It was either fight or flight so I faught,” Pacitti told 7News.

Before they drove off, Pacitti was able to get the car’s license plate and reported it to police.

A man named Michael Donovan, 33, has since been arrested.

Pacitti thinks that he was targeted because they thought he had money. He said he only has some cash for Christmas gifts and his diabetes medication.

“We have credit card machines, Venmo. Barbers aren’t leaving with as much as they used to back in the day,” Pacitti explained.

Now he wants his backpack returned and the second victim behind bars.

Despite it all, Pacitti is in good spirits.

“I’m still here, I’m still standing. I’m doing well,” he said.

