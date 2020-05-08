Norton Cumberland Farms temporarily closed after employee tests positive for virus

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cumberland Farms in Norton has been temporarily closed after one of the employees tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Cumberland Farms said they closed their Mansfield Avenue location at 1:15 p.m. Friday for sanitation after learning the news and is due to reopen within the next week.

All employees have been contacted and informed of the news.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” the statement read.

