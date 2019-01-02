Norton family reunited with dog that went missing for nearly a month

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norton family was reunited with their dog, which had been missing for weeks.

“It was just unbelievable that after a month that she came home. I didn’t know where she was, what she was doing,” said the dog’s owner, Brooke Panek.

Sammie, a five-year-old English bulldog, wandered off from her backyard Dec. 5.

“There was a lot of sleepless nights and time spent looking for her,” said Panek.

Panek found help on the Missing Dogs Massachusetts Facebook group.

People she didn’t even know pitched in, putting up flyers and tracking down every possible sighting.

“We called ourselves the Sammie Squad kind of because that’s just what we did for the past month of our lives, so I’m really appreciative of them, too,” Panek said.

Nearly a month later, on New Year’s Eve, they found Sammie a couple miles away from home.

“When I saw her I felt like she said, ‘Thank God. You know this is over. And I’m done and I can be safe now,'” Panek said.

Sammie’s collar was still around her neck, but much looser. She had lost 20 pounds.

After a couple of days at the vet, Sammie is back home with her family, who will not be letting her out of their sight anytime soon.

“She survived a month in December weather. Cold, cold mornings,” Panek said. “I just feel like she’s a warrior, and she made it.”

