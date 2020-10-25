Norton farm offering $1,000 reward for return of beloved goat

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal sanctuary in Norton is offering a reward for information leading to the return of their beloved goat.

The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street posted about the $1,000 reward on its Facebook page on Sunday night for information leading to the return of Blossom, which was not wearing a jacket when it went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sanctuary at 508-285-6451.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)