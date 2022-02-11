NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A club at Norton middle school honored Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with a portrait made out of an unusual item–Rubik’s Cubes!

The Rubik’s Cube club created the portrait using nearly 600 Rubik’s Cubes.

The club’s advisor, Margo Bridges, said the club loves to create portraits using Rubik’s Cubes and one of the students came up with the idea to honor Wu.

“One of my eighth graders said ‘Hey, we were talking at home and my mom was talking about how the new mayor of Boston is the first female. That’s a good accomplishment. Is that something worth recognizing?’ And I said absolutely,” said Bridges.

