NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police arrested a man that placed a bomb threat into his work on Monday and turned up at the building the following day, the department said in a statement.

William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was arrested after he arrived on the premises of Pitney Bowes Global Logistics Tuesday morning. According to Lieutenant Todd Jackson, the Pawtucket resident was told not to come into work after making a bomb threat on Monday.

According to Norton police, a building supervisor told officers that Brown briefly entered the premises before fleeing the scene. The supervisor was able to identify Brown’s vehicle.

Once emergency personnel arrived and employees of the business were evacuated, police were able to locate Brown driving his vehicle a short distance way and placed him into custody.

Brown is charged with a terroristic threat, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

