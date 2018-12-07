Norton police investigating after dog found shot to death in woods

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro family is mourning the death of their dog, “Bo,” who was found shot to death in the woods near their Norton home.

Taylor and Steven Henriques say the 3-year-old coonhound went missing on Tuesday and was found by a friend on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a dog found off Old Dean Street spoke with the heartbroken couple, who said a bullet was found inside of Bo.

“He came upon Bo around 12:30 p.m. and then Steve called me,” Taylor said as she wiped away tears.

Steven first told police that it appeared his dog had been impaled by a stick but that he heard a crack in Bo’s ribs as carried him out of the woods to awaiting police officers.

“As I was carrying him back, I put him up on my shoulder. I heard like a crack in his ribs, like a pop,” he said. “I felt in the spot where it popped and I think the bullet that was lodged in his ribs actually popped through. I was able to feel it.”

The bloody spot where Bo was found was near a tree stand for hunters, according to the couple.

“I have a feeling that he was out there tracking and howling and somebody that was out there didn’t want him around,” Steven said.

The couple hopes the person responsible for Bo’s death will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norton Police Department at 508-285-3300.

