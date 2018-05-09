Norton police investigating missing person case

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Norton are investigating a missing person case involving a man from Taunton, officials said.

Christopher Gookin, 50, was last seen on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the area of Newcomb Street.

Gookin is described as 6-foot and weighing about 230 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norton Police Department at 508-285-3300.

