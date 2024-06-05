NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to find two people involved in an early-morning armed robbery.

Police in a statement said the incident happened near 1:20 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms store on Mansfield Avenue.

Norton police said the clerk at the store told authorities she had been robbed at gunpoint. The clerk described the two people who allegedly robbed her and said they used a silver handgun during the incident.

Credit: Norton Police Department

Police said the pair fled the store on foot after the robbery and headed south on Mansfield Avenue “with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police shared photos and descriptions of the two individuals and asked anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Norton detectives.

One person, police said, has an athletic build, dark skin and stands roughly 5’8”. Police said the person was wearing black sneakers, black jogger-style pants, a black long sleeve t-shirt, black gloves and a white t-shirt wrapped as a mask.

The other person was shorter, dark skin toned and was thinner than the first person, according to police. Police said the person had black sneakers, black baggy pants, a black zip windbreaker-style jacket with its hood up, a lighter color undershirt, a black t-shirt wrapped as a mask, black gloves and a black backpack.

