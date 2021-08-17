NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a 38-year-old man who was reported missing two weeks ago.

Shannon Dolan was reported missing on August 2 but has not been seen since the end of May, according to police.

The Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council Marine Unit, as well as the Auburn Fire Department’s cadaver dog to search parts of the Norton Reservoir on Monday.

On Tuesday, several agencies searched Elm Street and Reservoir Street for more clues.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-285-3311.

