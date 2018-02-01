Norton residents asked to stay inside due to police activity

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Some residents in the town of Norton have been asked to stay inside due to police activity Thursday afternoon.

Heavily-armed officers and a SWAT team are stationed outside a housing complex on Norton Glen Road.

The scene is very active at this time. Sky7 flew over the scene and spotted several police vehicles in the area.

Police offered no additional details on the nature of the situation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

There is police activity at Norton Glen road. We ask residents to please stay inside. — Norton Police Dept. (@NortonMaPolice) February 1, 2018

