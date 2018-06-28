NORTON, MA. (WHDH) - A Norton toddler battling mitochondrial disease passed away while surrounded by friends and family.

Fifteen-month-old Bryce Derosier received a police and fire escort from Boston Children’s Hospital to his home June 14, giving him the opportunity to spend his final weeks with loved ones.

Bryce had been at the hospital since February battling the disease, which led to a 20-hour seizure and coma.

The Taunton Police Department, where Bryce’s dad Jeremy Derosier is an officer, is mourning the loss of Bryce.

“He brought love and joy to the many lives that he touched,” Taunton police wrote on their Facebook page. “Chief Edward Walsh and the members of the Taunton Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family.”

A GoFundMe page to help with Bryce’s medical expenses has raised over $45,000 as of Thursday morning.

