Norton toddler returns home from hospital with special police, fire escort

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been an emotional journey for the Derosier family as they bring their son, little Bryce, home so he can spend his final weeks surrounded by love.

His mother, Jamie, captured footage of the police procession from inside their car.

Bryce’s father, a Taunton police officer, drove to their home in Norton as officers from different departments lined the streets at attention for his 1-year-old son.

“The word thank you is not enough,” said Jeremy Derosier. “There should be a stronger word and that would be what I would say to them.”

Bryce has been at Boston Children’s Hospital since February battling Mitochondrial Disease, which led to a 20-hour seizure and coma.

Not only did “almighty Brycey,” as his mother likes to call him, get a big welcome at home — but officers built a special donated crib so he could be home with his family.

The family says Bryce was in a coma for his first birthday, so they will celebrate it this weekend along with his sister’s third birthday, who has the same disease.

They say that’s what these next weeks will be all about — a celebration of love.

“He has always taken on these horrible changes that should never be given to anyone and he takes them on and he fights and shows you life is worth fighting for,” Jamie said.

The community has set up a GoFundMe page for those who are interested in offering their support.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)