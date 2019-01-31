Norwell boy uses Christmas money to spread Superbowl cheer to kids in the hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old Norwell boy looking to make sure every kid can enjoy the Superbowl donated his savings to kids in the hospital.

Seventh-grader Tom Corbett arrived at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth Thursday with eight Build-A-Bears clad in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s signature hoodie in tow ready to brighten the days of several young patients.

“This will help them enjoy the Superbowl, Corbett said. “I just hope this will help them feel comfortable and maybe help them get better sooner.”

Corbett said he got the idea after picking out a bear for his young cousin.

“He just likes to be kind all the time.” Corbett’s mother Eileen said. “He’s a good egg.”

Tom got all eight bears for about $20 and paid for them with the money he had saved from Christmas.

When asked if he thought his act of kindness might encourage others, Corbett said he was not looking for anything like that. He just thought this was a nice thing to do.

Children like Emmalyn Deleon of Hull, who is nursing a hurt leg, will get to name their bears and give them a special birthday.

11-year-old Kareem thinks that Corbett is an all-star, just like Tom Brady.

“I think it was very nice and kind of him,” Kareem said. “I hope he gets rewarded great.”

