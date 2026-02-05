NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A local needlepoint shop in Norwell is having a major moment, all inspired by a t-shirt worn by Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Shana McCarthy, the owner of Greenhouse Needlepoint said one look gave her the idea.

“She wore this t-shirt and we wanted to capture that,” McCarthy said.

That inspiration turned into an “I love Drake Maye” needlepoint canvas, a phrase Pats fans already know and love.

They shipped one special canvas strait to Ann Michael.

“It came to our attention that Ann Michael is a new ‘stitcher’ and we just thought it would be really fun to send her a little gift from us,” McCarthy said.

Ann Michael shared it on social media, and that’s when everything changed.

“Everything kind of went a little crazy, we had exactly 0 painted and Jackie got on the horn,” McCarthy said. “Everybody got on the horn and kind we’ve sold 50 of them so far.”

Orders started pouring in from all over.

“To see the queen of New England stitching one of my pieces of artwork is really cool it’s really exciting,” Jackie Fanning said.

For the artist behind the painting, watching it take off has been surreal.

“I kinda put my nose to the grindstone and painted the week away,” Fanning said. “We just wanted to get these orders out just to have the canvases in hand so people can be stitching these fun canvases while watching the Super Bowl.”

The shop says they’ve been working nonstop to keep up with the demand and they’re still wrapping their heads around how fast it all happened.

“If we can help her with anything else in her needlepoint journey that would be great but we’re excited for her and rooting on the Pats,” McCarthy said.

