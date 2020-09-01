Norwell firefighters return favor, give boy who donated to department fire gear

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a young boy helped out Norwell firefighters last week, they decided to return the favor.

Last week, 7-year-old Hank gave the department and other first responders $250 he raised through a lemonade and dog bone stand as a way of saying “thank you” for treating his father during an emergency. So firefighters gave him an official helmet and jacket.

“It’s just nice to have Hank come by,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Simpson. “He did something wonderful for local police officers and firefighters and we wanted to return the favor.”

