NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwell man who is serving a 45-year federal prison sentence was arraigned Friday on new child rape charges.

Derek G. Sheehan, 51, was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on five counts of aggravated rape of a child, 10 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts each of intimidation of a witness and impersonating a police officer, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office.

The charges allege that on Aug. 17, 2018, a search warrant executed at Sheehan’s home uncovered hours of video showing Sheehan, on multiple dates, sexually abusing children between the ages of 11 and 13 who appeared to be asleep.

The charges also allege that Sheehan created false police reports and emails to convince his victim’s parents that he had already been investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sheehan pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and is due back in court Jan. 5.

Sheehan pleaded guilty to related federal charges and last month was sentenced to 45 years in state prison.

