An 18-year-old man from Norwell was arraigned Monday on charges related to a deadly 2022 crash in Marshfield that left a teenager dead and another seriously injured.

James Croke was arraigned as a youthful offender in Plymouth Juvenile Court on Monday on one count of Motor Vehicle Homicide and a count of Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Croke, then 16, had been driving at the time of the crash on March 20, 2022, when Marshfield police were called to an incident involving a car that had crashed into a tree at 172 Forest Avenue.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the vehicle’s three male occupants, including Croke, who was removed from the wreck and taken to South Shore Hospital before being re-routed to a facility in Boston.

One passenger, 17-year-old Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene while another 16-year-old occupant was hospitalized with serious injuries.

RELATED: ‘Devastating loss’: Norwell community mourns teenager killed after crash in Marshfield

Following an investigation, police detectives determined that Croke had been driving and, through blood alcohol testing and other evidence, found he had been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, Croke pleaded “not a youthful offender” to the charges, according to the DA’s office.

A judge set bail for Croke at $2,500 and set conditions that Croke “remain drug and alcohol free, not operate a motor vehicle, remain in counseling, and reside with his parents.”

The 18 year old had previously been indicted by a grand jury on the two charges he now faces back on March 24. He is slated to appear in court again on July 10.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)