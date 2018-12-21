Norwell man indicted on child rape charges

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwell man was indicted Friday on child rape charges, officials say.

Derek G. Sheehan, 48, was indicted on 18 counts, including five counts of aggravated rape of a child, 10 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts each of intimidation of a witness and impersonating a police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 17, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Shaheen’s Norwell home and seized several electronic devices that revealed evidence of child pornography, officials say.

A forensic review of the devices resulted in the discovery of hours of video footage of Shaheen, on multiple dates, sexually abusing children who appeared to be asleep, and at the time of the assaults, the child victims were between the ages of 11 and 13 years old, according to officials.

The indictments additionally allege that Sheehan created fake police reports and emails to convince his victim’s parents that he had already been investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Officials say Sheehan is currently in custody on related federal charges.

