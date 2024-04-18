NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking video shows an early-morning armed robbery a 7-Eleven in Norwell and now police are searching for the suspects behind the brazen crime.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the 95 Washington St. business around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday learned that three males had just entered the store, showed two handguns, and demanded cash from the clerk, according to Norwell police.

They fled the scene in a black sedan that went down Washington Street toward Hingham.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Norwell police.

