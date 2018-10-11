NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwell police are urging people to be aware of their surroundings as individuals allegedly try to recruit young woman for human trafficking by speaking about religion.

Officers responding to Stop & Shop on Washington Street Monday just before 8 p.m. found a 24-year-old woman who reported that she observed another woman following her in the store.

That woman allegedly approached the 24-year-old and began speaking about Christianity.

The 24-year-old reported the suspicious activity to police as social media posts regarding the recruitment of human trafficking circulate online.

The posts state that people in different areas of Massachusetts are approaching young woman and talking about religion as a way to recruit them into human trafficking.

This recent incident is under investigation; however, police say there is no evidence at this time that it is related to human trafficking.

Norwell police reminds people to be alert and to report suspicious activity to police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)