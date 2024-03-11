NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old middle school student has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting threat at Coakley Middle School on Friday, officials announced.

Officers received information on Friday morning that a group text had warned of a shooting at the school in the form of a screenshot that cropped the beginning of the message, according to Norwood police.

Although an effort had been made to mask its origin, detectives traced the number to a student who was traveling out-of-state with family.

After an investigation, police say detectives executed a search warrant for the student’s home and seized a cellphone. The student, they say, has since confessed and there were no firearms found in the home.

The student will not be in school Monday.

During Friday’s investigation police say a second text began to circulate to the effect that the high school was next but that was determined to be fake.

