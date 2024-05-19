NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Norwood has approved a park to be built in honor of Tyler Lawrence, a 13-year-old Norwood middle school student who was shot and killed in Mattapan last year.

The Tyler Lawrence Memorial Park will be located at Norwood Airport and the town’s manager anticipates going out to bid in the next 30 days and construction taking place throughout the fall with an expected to completion date late fall or early spring.

Lawrence’s mother, Remy, told 7NEWS the space next to the airport is extremely special to her family.

“I just know that he would have loved this,” she said. “I feel that this is a testament that Tyler’s life mattered, that Tyler mattered, he deserved to live a full life.”

“To have a park that people can come to to hold Tyler in their hearts, what more could I ask for,” she added.

